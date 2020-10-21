Advertisement

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County

AppHarvest
AppHarvest(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - An idea that was planted in the region in 2017 is now showing fruit. AppHarvest hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, officially opening its Morehead facility.

The 2.76 million square foot greenhouse is slated to employ more than 300 people in its high-tech facility, growing its first harvest of Appalachian tomatoes, which the company expects to be ready by 2021. With plans to do so in a sustainable way that uses 90 percent less water.

According to a statement from the company, the mission of AppHarvest is to “represent a stark change to the existing American food system,” by showing that food that is often imported can be grown right here in your own backyard. Something AppHarvest President and CEO Jonathan Webb said is especially important now.

“It’s far past time for American agriculture to change,” Webb said in a statement. “The pandemic has revealed just how fragile our food system is, and we’re working at the forefront of changing so much that’s wrong with the status quo.”

In a statement, local officials voiced excitement for the opening.

“I believe AppHarvest’s farm will be transformational for our region,” said Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark. “The investment that AppHarvest has made in this project, and is making in its workers, is admirable and shows why everyone is so excited to join the company.”

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown said AppHarvest was already a fruitful investment before the greenhouse opened Wednesday.

“It has been incredible to watch how AppHarvest has united our community, Morehead State University, and the Rowan County campus of Maysville Community and Technical College,” said Brown. “AppHarvest’s investment in education has been tremendous, from purchasing a high-tech container farm for our high school students to connecting our university with leading AgTech universities in The Netherlands.”

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting signaled the opening of the first in a series of planned high-tech spaces that company representatives say are designed to redefine agriculture with non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free crops. The second of those planned spaces broke ground this week in Richmond.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Entire state of W.Va. now meets all air quality standards

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Local

Elkview Commons project gets approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Elkview Commons project is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space.

Local

Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va., over 15,000 recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
15,215 West Virginians have recovered.

Local

Over $250,000 worth of narcotics seized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Charleston Police, the ATF, which include members of the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, have been conducting an investigation into the purchase of illegal narcotics on Charleston’s westside.

Latest News

Local

Lawrence County sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lawrence County is level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory System map.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Mid-Week Summery Delight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

Local

UPDATE | High school shuts down due to third COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.

Local

Plan to improve Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor set to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The city of Huntington made that announcement Wednesday about the Hal Greer Boulevard stretch between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

News

W.Va. Gov. to speak as state reaches record Covid hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago