City of Nitro’s next police chief appointed

Major Chris Fleming will take over on December 18.
Major Chris Fleming will take over on December 18.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt on Tuesday night appointed the city’s next police chief.

Nitro Police Department Maj. Chris Fleming will take over as chief on Dec. 18.

Current Chief Bobby Eggleton is expected to be the next Putnam County Sheriff. He is running unopposed in the November general election.

Fleming has been with the Nitro Police Department for the last 18 years.

“It’s important that the police be involved with the community," Fleming said. “Nitro is a smaller community, we’re not a smaller police department. I think we’re a fairly decent-sized police department, but I think its important that people in the department get involved when they can.”

