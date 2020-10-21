Advertisement

Day one of early voting draws large crowds

By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early voting in West Virginia kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The line of voters outside the Cabell County Courthouse stretched from the front steps to Fourth Avenue.

“We were shocked when we turned the corner and we thought there’d be maybe half a line,” said Voter Roger O’dell.

Several voters were surprised by the long lines.

“Actually I thought I’d beat the crowd,” said Voter Samuel Bauserman.

Efforts to protect voters against COVID-19 could be seen all around the Cabell County Board of Elections.

Poll workers set up social distancing markings, hand sanitizer stations, and disposable pens meant to be used as voting tools.

Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith said things were running smoothly, especially since they expected the large turnout.

“We’ve been expecting this from the calls we’ve been getting,” said Smith.

Smith also said while absentee ballot requests are up across the state, Cabell County is seeing less applications this year than the last election.

“It’s what makes me think there’s going to be people coming out," said Smith.

You can vote early at the Cabell County Courthouse, Milton City Hall, or Marshall University’s Student Center.

Hours are 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

