DHHR employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three employees of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Secretary Bill Crouch, the employees have been in the DHHR Diamond Building and the One Davis Square Building.

Contact tracing is under way and those who have been in close contact with these individuals will be notified.

Cleaning took place in the buildings on Tuesday.

Supervisors have been notified.

The DHHR says they are working with the health department to ensure all precautions are being taken.

