Advertisement

Elkview Commons project gets approval

Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project that will bring shopping and restaurants has received approval.

The West Virginian Development Office formally approved the Kanawha County Commission’s application for the “Elkview Commons” Tax Increment Financing Development District. The letter was dated October 16, 2020.

The Elkview Commons project is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space.

It will be located off of Frame Road near the Elkview interstate exit.

This project will be partially financed through the Tax Increment Financing Development District and an additional private investment.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “I want to thank the West Virginia Development Office for approving our application.  The Elkview Commons development is the most significant public private partnership in Kanawha County in several years.  It will be an enormous boost for Elkview, Clendenin, and all of the Elk River area.”

“Elkview Commons has the potential to create hundreds of jobs, including construction jobs as well as jobs in both the retail and restaurant industries. This is an extremely exciting development with huge potential for Kanawha County," said Commissioner Ben Salango.

“I’m glad the Commission is able to bring more shopping, restaurants and jobs to Elkview,” stated Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

Elkview Commons will be developed in multiple phases. The first phase will be 13 acres and include the main boulevard, which will be accessed from Frame Road. This will allow for access to approximately seven commercial pad sites.

The construction is estimated to begin in 2021 with final site work to be completed in February 2022.

To read our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va., over 15,000 recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
15,215 West Virginians have recovered.

Local

Over $250,000 worth of narcotics seized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Charleston Police, the ATF, which include members of the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, have been conducting an investigation into the purchase of illegal narcotics on Charleston’s westside.

Local

Lawrence County sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lawrence County is level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory System map.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Mid-Week Summery Delight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE | High school shuts down due to third COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.

Local

Plan to improve Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor set to begin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The city of Huntington made that announcement Wednesday about the Hal Greer Boulevard stretch between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

News

W.Va. Gov. to speak as state reaches record Covid hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Swift water rescue drills on Kanawha River today

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Early voting begins today in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today