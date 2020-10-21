Elkview Commons project gets approval

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project that will bring shopping and restaurants has received approval.

The West Virginian Development Office formally approved the Kanawha County Commission’s application for the “Elkview Commons” Tax Increment Financing Development District. The letter was dated October 16, 2020.

The Elkview Commons project is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space.

It will be located off of Frame Road near the Elkview interstate exit.

This project will be partially financed through the Tax Increment Financing Development District and an additional private investment.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “I want to thank the West Virginia Development Office for approving our application. The Elkview Commons development is the most significant public private partnership in Kanawha County in several years. It will be an enormous boost for Elkview, Clendenin, and all of the Elk River area.”

“Elkview Commons has the potential to create hundreds of jobs, including construction jobs as well as jobs in both the retail and restaurant industries. This is an extremely exciting development with huge potential for Kanawha County," said Commissioner Ben Salango.

“I’m glad the Commission is able to bring more shopping, restaurants and jobs to Elkview,” stated Commissioner Hoppy Shores.

Elkview Commons will be developed in multiple phases. The first phase will be 13 acres and include the main boulevard, which will be accessed from Frame Road. This will allow for access to approximately seven commercial pad sites.

The construction is estimated to begin in 2021 with final site work to be completed in February 2022.

