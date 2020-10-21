Advertisement

Entire state of W.Va. now meets all air quality standards

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the entire state is now meeting all of the United States Environmental Protection Agency health-based national ambient air quality standards for the first time since the EPA made their initial non-attainment designation under the Clean Air Act in 1978.

Governor Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning.

A regional representative for the EPA was also in attendance and announced two water grants for the state.

The first grant was $24 million and is roped in with $5 million from the state. This grant will allow the state to focus on its clean water revolving fund. This will provide low interest loans and principal forgiveness to communities for wastewater treatment plants and collection systems.

The other grant is worth $11 million and is going to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. It’s for drinking water and is matched by $3 million from the state.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Elkview Commons project gets approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Elkview Commons project is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space.

Local

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Their goal is to show that food that is often imported can be grown right in your own backyard.

Local

Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va., over 15,000 recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
15,215 West Virginians have recovered.

Local

Over $250,000 worth of narcotics seized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Charleston Police, the ATF, which include members of the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, have been conducting an investigation into the purchase of illegal narcotics on Charleston’s westside.

Latest News

Local

Lawrence County sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lawrence County is level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory System map.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Mid-Week Summery Delight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

Local

UPDATE | High school shuts down due to third COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.

Local

Plan to improve Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor set to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The city of Huntington made that announcement Wednesday about the Hal Greer Boulevard stretch between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

News

W.Va. Gov. to speak as state reaches record Covid hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago