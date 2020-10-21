Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va., over 15,000 recover

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 21, 2020, there have been 695,527 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,734 total cases and 413 deaths.

The deaths include a 62-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year old female from Cabell County.

There are 5,106 active cases.

15,215 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

