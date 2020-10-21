Advertisement

High school shuts down due to COVID-19

Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.
Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capital High School is closed Wednesday.

According to Kanawha County Schools, this is because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing.

Athletic events will be decided one the health department is finished.

