High school shuts down due to COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capital High School is closed Wednesday.

According to Kanawha County Schools, this is because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Officials say students and teachers should stay home and do remote learning.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing.

Athletic events will be decided one the health department is finished.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.