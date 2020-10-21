How contact tracing works: a look at Capital High with 70 quarantined

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 contact tracing can be a complicated and intense undertaking.

Educators at Capital High School and in Kanawha County discovered that firsthand during a recent case.

The Capital High principal contacted an affected person and started asking questions based on a form for contact tracing on the Kanawha County Schools' website.

“We send out a communication that someone in the school community has tested positive and we don’t specify if it’s a student,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams.

School officials pulled aside around 70 students to be quarantined when they got of the bus Monday, based on the responses given on the form.

“Who were you around etc. etc. etc. and we give that form to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,” said Dr. Williams.

Of the 600 in-person students, only 11% percent will quarantine, with 89% percent getting on the bus for school.

After the initial form is complete and sent to the health department, the health department does an investigation into the COVID-19 case.

If it is a student, they look at classes, seating charts, possible exposure without a mask, and prolonged exposures with other people. To come up with these results, they speak with the student, parents, principal and teachers.

“As long as it’s not a prolonged exposure, passing people in the hallway is not enough of a risk to isolate everyone,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Cases among students at a high school takes longer, with multiple classrooms and activities to trace.

“Seating charts are very helpful as far as getting to the information that we need regarding a positive within a classroom,” Young explained.

Sometimes to be able to perform the contact tracing that means shutting down the school for a day to figure out possible contacts.

There are currently two schools in Kanawha County that are learning from home, Weimer Elementary and Edgewood Elementary.

Williams says sometimes a school is shut down simply because there are not enough subs.

“We follow their guidelines and, if they don’t recommend that, then we don’t go with it and then if we don’t have subs we may still have to close the building,” Williams said.

He said one thing that may make it scary -- they cannot say who has COVID-19 or who has been quarantined unless those people choose to reveal that information.

Kanawha County Schools cannot track quarantines, unless they’re school-related like the one at Capital High School.

“A child doesn’t come to schools for several days and they have a doctor’s excuse, then we don’t know that they were quarantined unless they tell us,” Williams said.

He said every case and every school’s situation is unique. Capital High School has 70 people quarantined in a building occupied by more than 600 people.

He said if an elementary school had 70 people quarantined of around 150 students and faculty, they would look at what the health department says, and likely shut down the school.

Williams says every situation is different -- every school and every case. He asks people to stay calm as they work to keep students in schools and safe simultaneously.

“In situations like this, rumors are rampant and everyone swears they know the truth or so and so told them this,” he said.

For more information on what is defined as an outbreak by the West Virginia Board of Education, click here.

For more information on Kanawha County COVID-19 procedures, click here.

