How to get help paying utility bills in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Qualifying customers in West Virginia will be getting some financial help with their utility bills.

Gov. Jim Justice announced $25 million in CARES Act relief funds have been allocated to assist qualifying residents pay their utility bills.

Here are some more details:

The money will go out to local public service districts so they can pass it along to their customers.

Qualified residents include those who have experienced an economic hardship or uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to have unpaid natural gas, electric, water or sewer utility bills from March 1 through July 31.

If you qualify, you should receive an application in the mail directly from the utility company.

You must fill it out and send it back in by Thursday, Nov. 12 to the utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission says 133,000 thousand customers who have unpaid utility bills can qualify.

If someone believes they should have received an application but didn’t, you’re urged to reach out directly to the utility company as soon as possible.

