Indian summer arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Indian Summer beckons

Tuesday’s split weather is a testimony to the climate divergence of our area. While rain fell in the morning across the Ohio and Northern Big Sandy Valleys, the region from Charleston-Hurricane south into the Coalfields enjoyed the first of 4 fine late summer in fall days.

While highs struggled to make it into the 60s in interior Ohio from Lucasville to Wellston and historic Parkersburg-Marietta, most areas from I-64 south enjoyed afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

Now with the clouds and showers to the Great Lakes the stage is set for the warm, hazy sunned air of October to overspread the rest of the region.

Wednesday will dawn with patchy dense fog in deeper valley locations before sunshine takes hold by mid-morning. The cool start in Ohio (50s) will soon succumb to the warming sunshine as afternoon highs aim for 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be carbon copies of hump day so again temperatures will soar to near 80 with Thursday and Friday night football fans enjoying rare late October shirt sleeved weather for the night time games.

Saturday while still pleasant will see an increased cloud cover. Herd fans will tailgate with proper social distance with highs in the 60s.

While a shower can pass Saturday or Sunday, the next risk of appreciable rain will hold off until Monday-Tuesday.

