Kentucky reports second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is reporting the second highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,487 new cases as of October 21.

21 more individuals have died.

There have been 90,996 total cases and 1,363 total deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

17,534 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.