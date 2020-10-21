Crews deal with large water main break in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are dealing Wednesday afternoon with a large water main break in Sissonville, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported mid-afternoon in the 1900 block of Pinewood Drive.

West Virginia American Water reports about 215 customers in the area are impacted by a shutdown. An estimated restoration time is unavailable now, but crews are working on the issue.

