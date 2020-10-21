Lawrence County sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County has seen an increase in 30 cases.

According to the Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center, this is the largest increase in coronavirus cases that they have had.

Officials say some are connected to prior outbreaks, some are within families, others are linked to parties or events, and some are part of a congregate setting.

The health department would like to remind everyone there is still a ten person per mass gathering limit.

Lawrence County is level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory System map.

There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak and 958 total cases as of October 20.

