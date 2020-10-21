Advertisement

Local business working with health department after positive COVID-19 cases

Local business works with health department after positive cases.
Local business works with health department after positive cases.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Peerless Block and Brick Company is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department after learning of positive COVID-19 cases at its St. Albans office.

According to company officials, there are no cases involving sales or delivery employees.

Peerless Block and Brick is following guidelines, has quarantined affected employees and is working to stop the spread of the virus among employees.

