Local business working with health department after positive COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Peerless Block and Brick Company is working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department after learning of positive COVID-19 cases at its St. Albans office.

According to company officials, there are no cases involving sales or delivery employees.

Peerless Block and Brick is following guidelines, has quarantined affected employees and is working to stop the spread of the virus among employees.

