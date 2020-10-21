Man sentenced for killing wife

Johnson County, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing his wife.

Paul Lemay was charged with murder after Kentucky State Police say he shot and killed his wife, Mandy Lemay. The coroner believes he left her body in their home, potentially for weeks. It happened in the Oil Springs area in Johnson County in December 2018.

Lemay pleaded not guilty in December 2018.

According to the Johnson County Circuit Clerk, on September 22, 2020, Lemay withdrew his plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty.

On Wednesday, October 21, Lemay appeared in open court and was found guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to 45 years for murder.

