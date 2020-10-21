McConnell says if House and President Trump agree on stimulus bill, he will bring it to Senate floor

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - In a one-on-one interview with WSAZ, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says if the House and President Trump would agree on a COVID stimulus bill, he would put it up to a vote on the Senate floor.

“I hope we get a deal sometime soon,” McConnell said. “People are frustrated, I’m frustrated with this. We’ve been talking to the Democrats since July. They keep insisting on doing things that are totally unrelated to the problem. For example, the Heroes Bill in the House that my political opponent (Amy McGrath) supports included health care for illegal immigrants, tax cuts for rich people in California and New York, and oh by the way, more money for Puerto Rico than for Kentucky. That was not the kind of bill that I thought was appropriate.”

McConnell says an ideal bill is one he introduced that gives relief to small businesses, unemployment insurance, schools, and liability protection to organizations and charities during the pandemic.

McConnell is currently up for re-election. The senior senator is seeking a seventh term. On Wednesday, a poll from Mason-Dixon shows McConnell ahead by nine points over opponent Amy McGrath.

WSAZ asked McConnell about his thoughts on the poll.

“Well, I hope they’re accurate but you know, my opponent has raised $100 million. As you can imagine, it’s saturated the airwaves for over a year with negative comments about my work. If the people of Kentucky can see their way through that haze, I’ll be grateful for their support.”

McConnell says there is a lot at stake with this particular election.

“It’s not complicated. There are four congressional leaders, I am the only one not from New York or California. If my opponent is elected to the Senate, the first vote she will cast will be to make Chuck Schumer the Majority Leader of the Senate, taking that power away from Kentucky and giving it to New York. What does me being the Majority Leader mean for Kentucky? In addition to the $13 billion CARES Act that came into Kentucky, written in my office, if you go over my last term, I’m responsible for $17.5 billion for our state that would not have been there had I not been the leader of my party in the Senate.”

McConnell calls the choice between him or McGrath “a clear contrast," and that he gives Kentucky a chance to “punch above our weight” for national influence.

In a statement to WSAZ about the poll, the McGrath campaign says, “This poll shows Amy within striking distance of Mitch. The election will come down to who is energized to come out to the polls. Fortunately, it has never been easier to vote in Kentucky than it is this year, and we expect record turnout, particularly among those who don’t typically vote or who have been historically disenfranchised. Based on our data, Amy is leading with voters who did not vote in 2016, 2018 or 2019, with 57% of the vote; Black voters, with 91% of the vote; young voters, with 66% of the vote; and newly registered voters, with 56% of the vote. Amy is also leading with women, with 56% of the vote, who are voting at a higher rate than men overall. Our leaders in Washington have failed the American people in responding to the economic, social and health crisis we are in, and they are angry. Voters are sick of the status quo, and we expect to see that reflected at the ballot box.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.