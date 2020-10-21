Advertisement

New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - A new Mason-Dixon poll shows a significant lead for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his race for reelection.

According to the poll, the Republican incumbent has support from 51 percent of likely voters. His Democratic challenger, retired Lt. Colonel Amy Mcgrath, has 42 percent support from likely voters. Four percent of likely voters support Libertarian candidate Brad Barron, and three percent said they are undecided.

Data from the poll showed McGrath leading 56 percent to 36 percent in the Louisville metro area, but McConnell well ahead in the rest of the state. His largest leads are in Western Kentucky (60 percent to 34 percent), Eastern kentucky (58 percent to 35 percent) and suburban Northern Kentucky (55 percent to 37 percent).

A wide majority of men support McConnell (55 percent to 36 percent) against just a slim margin among women for McGrath (49 percent to 47 percent).

Cross-over voting also favors McConnell, with 29 percent of registered Democrats supporting him, while only 12 percent of registered Republicans support Mcgrath.

The poll was conducted by the Jacksonville, Fla. based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. 625 registered and likely voters were selected at random and interviewed by telephone.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

National Politics

Man accused of threatening Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

National Politics

Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Trump was on the road, Biden was meeting at his lakeside home in Wilmington, Delaware, with senior adviser Ron Klain, who is in charge of debate preparation.

National Politics

Trump, Biden campaigns in final days of election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are hard at work in the final days before the election.

National Politics

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Latest News

National Politics

Barack Obama to hold his first in-person event for Joe Biden

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Obama's visit underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the swing state Biden himself has visited the most this campaign.

National

COVID stimulus: Politicians negotiate as Americans wait for relief

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
According to sources close to Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY, the Senate majority leader says it would be logistically hard to get a bill done prior to Election Day due to legislative hurdles.

National

San Francisco officials approve CAREN Act that would ban racially-based calls to 911

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
"CAREN" is an acronym for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergency Phone Calls. The legislation could lead to fines of at least $1,000 for people who call 911 on minorities with no cause.

National Politics

Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The families were separated between July 2017 and June 2018 under a “zero-tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute every adult who entered the country illegally from Mexico.

National Politics

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSVN Staff
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.