Advertisement

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Donald Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.

Officer Daniel Ubeda donned a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign Tuesday morning while in a downtown Miami building where early voting was taking place. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the county Democratic Party, took a photo and posted it to Twitter.

“This is absolutely, completely unacceptable,” Simeonidis said. “I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer, with his badge and his gun, would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.
Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.(Source: Twitter/Steve Simeonidis, WSVN via CNN)

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, saying, “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on the matter Tuesday afternoon. He said Ubeda had been at the building to vote. While voting in uniform is allowed, police officers are supposed to be “impartial” regarding political candidates.

“The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept,” Suarez said.

Ubeda will be disciplined for violating departmental policy, the mayor says. It’s not clear what that disciplinary action will be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I captured it because I knew how egregious of a violation it was. I have no doubt that he knew exactly what he was doing when he wore that mask into that polling station,” Simeonidis said.

The mayor said the City of Miami and the Miami Police do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Uniformed Florida officer wears pro-Trump face mask at early voting site

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

News

City of Nitro’s next police chief appointed

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Maj. Chris Fleming will take over as Nitro's police chief in December.

News

Several departments respond to fire at Hobet Coal Mine

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Crews from several departments responded Tuesday night to a fire at the Hobet Coal Mine in Boone County, West Virginia.

News

After decades of water issues, village finally getting new water system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Coal Grove officials announced on Tuesday a waterline replacement project coming to the village next week.

Latest News

National

Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Local

How contact tracing works: a look at Capital High with 70 quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
COVID-19 contact tracing can be a complicated and intense undertaking. Educators at Capital High School and in Kanawha County discovered that firsthand during a recent case.

Forecast

Indian summer arrives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

News

Chesapeake school district addresses planned unauthorized homecoming

Updated: 2 hours ago
The interim superintendent fears the dance could have a costly ripple effect.

Local

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the cases range from a 23-year-old woman to a woman in her late 70s. One patient in her 70s is hospitalized.

Local

High turnout reported for early voting in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballots.