One person flown to hospital after wreck

ASHLAND, KY. (WSAZ) - One person is being flown to the hospital and another person is being taken by ambulance after a wreck in Boyd County.

According to dispatch, it happened on Route 23 in Ashland, near 52nd Street and Winchester Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The roadway is shut down and crews are redirecting traffic at this time.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

