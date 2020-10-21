One person killed in accident involving motorcycle

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. on Old Mt. Nebo Road between US 19 and Rodney Avenue.

According to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.