One transported after crash involving medic truck

The road is shut down at this time due to the accident.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a medic truck in Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened along the 400 block of Campbell’s Creek Rd.

The road is shut down at this time due to the accident.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

