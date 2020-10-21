Over $250,000 worth of narcotics seized

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and ATF Task Force Officers have seized over $250,000 worth of narcotics.

According to Charleston Police, the ATF, which include members of the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, have been conducting an investigation into the purchase of illegal narcotics on Charleston’s westside.

CPD says this led to the seizure of about 70 grams of suspected heroin, 30 grams of suspected meth and two firearms.

Investigators say this led them to the Beckley area which resulted in another seizure of drugs, including approximately 1,100 grams of suspected heroin, 180 grams of suspected meth and three firearms. Officials say the estimated street value equals over $250,000.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.