Plan to improve Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor set to begin

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on a major roadway project to redesign one of Huntington’s most heavily traveled corridors is set to get underway next summer.

The city of Huntington made that announcement Wednesday about the Hal Greer Boulevard stretch between Washington Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

At a cost of nearly $10 million, the project is designed to increase not only traffic flow – but safety – along that busy stretch of roadway. City officials say drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians will all notice a significant difference.

They also point out that the roadway, which provides access from Interstate 64 toward downtown and Marshall University, makes a first impression for many drivers.

“Huntington is becoming the economic gateway to the Appalachian region, and Hal Greer Boulevard is the front door,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a release. “It is only fitting that Hal Greer Boulevard, which is the main artery to downtown Huntington and Marshall University, receive needed improvements to enable and support the coming Fairfield community revitalization so that it is safer for all users.”

Williams and city officials also say Fairfield residents were instrumental in providing valuable input about the project. They say the project “is the product of intensive collaboration and communication between the City of Huntington, Fairfield residents, the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, Marshall University, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the West Virginia Division of Highways.”

According to city officials, the tentative completion date for the project is fall or winter 2022. More than 80% of the project cost came from a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, and the remaining matching funds will come from the city of Huntington.

Among the planned improvements are:

• Widening the sidewalks on the east side, protected midblock crossings with rectangular rapid flashing beacons, high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals at intersections, and planted medians to address storm water issues and control turning movements.

• Installation of new pedestrian lighting along Hal Greer from Washington Boulevard to 3rd Avenue.

• Realigning Charleston and 10th avenues on either side of the former Northcott Court to straighten out the intersections and eliminate redundant stop lights.

• The remaining stop lights will be reconfigured to allow for a more efficient pathway for automobiles traveling along Hal Greer. According to the simulation models, the roadway improvements will reduce the overall corridor delay by 12-15 percent.

• Major safety improvements near Cabell Huntington Hospital, especially for pedestrians. This includes the construction of a Danish crossing (pedestrian island) at the intersection of Columbia and 13th avenues, which will give pedestrians a safe refuge while crossing Hal Greer. The entrance to Cabell Huntington Hospital and Medical Center Drive will be redesigned and will include aligned crosswalks and upgraded signals for pedestrians crossing Hal Greer.

• Reconfiguring of the roadway near Marshall’s campus between 3rd and 7th avenues to add a two-way cycle track, which will be protected from traffic by additional parallel parking. Improving the Hal Greer corridor was a major component of the winning revitalization plan that the City of Huntington submitted for the America’s Best Communities competition.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.