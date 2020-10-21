Advertisement

Pop-up COVID-19 testing events

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A couple of pop-up coronavirus testing events are set to take place in our region.

According to the Shawnee Family Health Center, they are collaborating with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the Village of South Point for the testing event.

It will be on November 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber on Collins Avenue in South Point.

There will be another testing event on October 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Portsmouth with Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing at Kendall Height Housing Development.

Both events will be free of charge. No appointments will be needed.

There is also a free counseling line people can call if they are experiencing an increase in stress, anxiety, or depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be licensed mental health professionals to help.

If you can’t make it to either of these testing events, you can also stop by the Shawnee Family Health Center clinics in Portsmouth and Coal Grove.

