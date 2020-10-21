Advertisement

Turkey trot goes virtual

Previous Huntington Turkey Trot
Previous Huntington Turkey Trot(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 14th Annual Turkey Trot will be virtual this year.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can stay socially distant by walking or running wherever they are celebrating the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The race supports Little Victories No-Kill Animal Shelter.

You’ll still be able to get a t-shirt before Thanksgiving and you can participate at any time during the holiday.

The race will take place on November 26 through December 3. You will be able to enter your results on their tracking site.

To register for the race, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Community college students build homes in eastern Ky.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Students at BSCTC have built 17 homes in Johnson County through the years.

Local

Kentucky reports second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,487 new cases as of October 21.

Local

Crews deal with large water main break in Sissonville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Pinewood Drive.

National

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Marshall holding virtual events for Homecoming Week

Updated: 1 hours ago

Studio 3

Fall reboot for families tired of cooking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Registered Dietitian Lisa Andrews on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Wedding Wednesday | Advice for newly engaged couples

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Hollywood bridal stylist Michaela Erlinger on Studio 3.

Studio 3

The Haunting of Hill House at the Paramount

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Bruce Dearfield and Dave Owens on Studio 3.

Breaking

One person flown to hospital after wreck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person is being flown to the hospital and another person by ambulance after a wreck in Boyd County.

Studio 3

Fall and winter outdoor maintenance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Home improvement expert Lou Manfredini on Studio 3.