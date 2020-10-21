Turkey trot goes virtual

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 14th Annual Turkey Trot will be virtual this year.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants can stay socially distant by walking or running wherever they are celebrating the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The race supports Little Victories No-Kill Animal Shelter.

You’ll still be able to get a t-shirt before Thanksgiving and you can participate at any time during the holiday.

The race will take place on November 26 through December 3. You will be able to enter your results on their tracking site.

To register for the race, click here.

