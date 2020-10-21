Advertisement

West Virginia customers to get help with utility bills

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Qualifying customers will be getting some financial help with their utility bills.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that $25 million funds of the CARES Act Relief have been allocated to assist qualifying residents in paying their utility bills.

The money will go out to local public service districts so they can pass it along to their customers.

Customers with natural gas, electric, water, sewer, and utility companies that have experienced an economic hardship or uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic causing them to have unpaid utility bills from March 1 through July 31 may receive financial assistance to pay those bills.

Those qualifying customers will receive letters from their utility companies with an application within the next few days. You must fill it out and send it back in by Thursday, November 12 to the utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund.

According to Charlotte Lane, Chairwoman of the WV Public Service Commission, 133,000 customers who have unpaid utility bills can qualify.

If someone believes they should have received an application but didn’t, you’re urged to reach out directly to the utility company as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One person killed in accident involving motorcycle

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved.

News

Day one of early voting draws large crowds

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Day one of early voting draws large crowds.

Local

Pop-up COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Both events will be free of charge. No appointments will be needed.

Local

DHHR employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Contact tracing is under way and those who have been in close contact with these individuals will be notified.

Local

Copper theft causes Frontier outages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Hurricane Mayor, approximately $5,000 work of copper was stolen near Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane.

Latest News

Local

Entire state of W.Va. now meets all air quality standards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Justice made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Local

Elkview Commons project gets approval

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Elkview Commons project is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space.

Local

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Their goal is to show that food that is often imported can be grown right in your own backyard.

Local

Five deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va., over 15,000 recover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
15,215 West Virginians have recovered.

Local

Over $250,000 worth of narcotics seized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Charleston Police, the ATF, which include members of the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, have been conducting an investigation into the purchase of illegal narcotics on Charleston’s westside.

Local

Lawrence County sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lawrence County is level 3 or red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory System map.