West Virginia customers to get help with utility bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Qualifying customers will be getting some financial help with their utility bills.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that $25 million funds of the CARES Act Relief have been allocated to assist qualifying residents in paying their utility bills.

The money will go out to local public service districts so they can pass it along to their customers.

Customers with natural gas, electric, water, sewer, and utility companies that have experienced an economic hardship or uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic causing them to have unpaid utility bills from March 1 through July 31 may receive financial assistance to pay those bills.

Those qualifying customers will receive letters from their utility companies with an application within the next few days. You must fill it out and send it back in by Thursday, November 12 to the utility company or the Dollar Energy Fund.

According to Charlotte Lane, Chairwoman of the WV Public Service Commission, 133,000 customers who have unpaid utility bills can qualify.

If someone believes they should have received an application but didn’t, you’re urged to reach out directly to the utility company as soon as possible.

