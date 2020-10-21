Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Early voting underway in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early voting began Wednesday morning in West Virginia. Early voting lasts until Oct. 31.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how voters can cast a ballot this year and how many West Virginians have already voted.

For more information about the election or to see the deadlines, click here.

