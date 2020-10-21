WSAZ Now Desk | Marshall hosting virtual events for Homecoming Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is still offering alumni and fans a chance to enjoy Homecoming Week by offering virtual events.

It is called ‘Herd at Home’ and includes campus tours, social activities, live events, etc.

Larry Crum, the Associate Director of Alumni Relations, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about this year’s virtual homecoming.

