WSAZ Now Desk | Marshall hosting virtual events for Homecoming Week

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is still offering alumni and fans a chance to enjoy Homecoming Week by offering virtual events.

It is called ‘Herd at Home’ and includes campus tours, social activities, live events, etc.

Larry Crum, the Associate Director of Alumni Relations, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about this year’s virtual homecoming.

