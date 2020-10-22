20 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say they have 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There have been 876 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

16 additional individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 612.

Scioto County remains a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory Map.

