20 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say they have 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
There have been 876 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
16 additional individuals have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 612.
Scioto County remains a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health Public Advisory Map.
