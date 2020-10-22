Advertisement

Ashland Middle School teaches about mental health after seeing spike in anxiety during pandemic

Ashland Middle School tackles mental health with students
Ashland Middle School tackles mental health with students
By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Middle School took Thursday morning to teach its students about mental health issues.

Teachers say they’ve seen a spike in anxiety in students since returning to school during the pandemic.

“They’re ready for this to be over,” said School Counselor Kim Moore. “And sometimes in their heads over means over.”

Moore says things have gotten so bad, they recently had to send a student to crisis intervention.

It was at that point faculty realized they needed to get proactive about mental health issues.

“We’re bringing a program to the kids today that will give them tools for their tool box,” said Moore.

It’s called the Signs of Suicide Program. It teaches students about mental health, how to identify signs of depression, and when to report them.

It’s certainly not an easy topic to talk about.

“It’s uncomfortable,” said Moore." “It’s never going to be comfortable.”

However, it is a discussion that has become urgent as many students return to school.

“We need to be able to know the signs,” said Sixth Grade Teacher Brittany Hess.

Teachers say this will give students the knowledge they need to possibly save a life.

