Charleston releases input on what should replace former bar and grocery store

The Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) looks for public input.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An agency is releasing what the community believes should go in the location of a former bar and grocery store.

In September, the Charleston Land Reuse Agency asked for public input on what should go on the property located at 739 Central Avenue, formerly known as Abraham’s Grocery and Park Place Bar. Click here for our previous story.

On Thursday, the CLRA says they’ve received 66 responses through online survey submissions and chalkboard responses to the prompt “What belongs here is…”

The agency says there were two major concepts from the community: a center for youth activities and a space dedicated to job preparedness.

Other responses included a space with a computer lab to work on resumes and search for jobs, a space for students to do homework after school, an arcade space for children, a small library for kids, a training facility for work skills, a craft space and a safe space for families.

“I cannot thank the community enough for the thoughtful responses about what they would like to see in the old Abraham’s Grocery building at 739 Central Avenue,” said CLRA Chair Kevin Baker. “The CLRA is excited to work with community partners to create a new life for this property in a way that fits with the feedback received from the community.”

“This is a major project that will require creative partnerships and a shared vision for the future of this space,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I know we have lots of folks throughout the City who would be interested in a project like this and we are excited to explore next steps. As the CLRA moves forward, we are certain to see more projects throughout the City, but I could not be happier to see the first project take shape in the heart of Central Avenue.”

The agency plans to make a proposal request within the next few months. They say they will take the interests of the community into consideration.

They will also be asking for input about another property located on 2nd Avenue and 30th Street in North Charleston within the next couple of weeks in a similar format on a chalkboard and online survey.

