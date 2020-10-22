Construction crew finds engagement ring that was missing for 15 years

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been 15 years since Lisa Phelps lost her engagement ring.

“We couldn’t find it,” she said. “We looked everywhere. We ran wire coat hangers along the sides of the vanity, checked the trap in the sink, and just finally accepted that it was gone.”

Fast forward to today, that ring is back on her finger after it was found by construction crews working on a remodel at Lisa’s home.

“Somehow the ring had fallen behind the vanity and we don’t know how because it was up against the wall.”

Lisa says the thought of finding the ring during demolition of the bathroom wasn’t even something that crossed her mind.

“I thought it was gone. My husband even had it replaced about a year after I lost it...but the original is always the best.”

“I didn’t know the story behind it yet,” said Scott Baker with Tri-State Construction. He’s the one who found the ring. “But I just asked her if she was missing a ring, and I could tell she was excited about it.”

“When he brought it down, I was super excited,” said Lisa. “He could have stuck it in his pocket, he could have walked off, or kicked the dirt into the dust pan and thrown it into the dumpster.”

She calls the ring a symbol of the foundation of her relationship with her husband, and the irony that it was found when part of her home was down to the bones and foundation, isn’t lost on her.

“I was really deeply impacted by the loss of the ring. To my husband, it’s a piece of jewelry...but to me I lost a part of us, a part of our relationship.”

While she realizes her finding her ring may not be a big deal to others, she hopes it symbolizes hope to not give up, especially in the times we are living in.

“It gives me hope for past 2020. We’ve all had a rough year, and it’s been a shining light in what’s been a rough year for people. I know people are suffering a lot, and I know me finding a ring is not monumental, but I think it offers a glimmer of, ‘Hey there is some positive things going on. Let’s grab on to them.’"

