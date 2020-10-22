Coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home, according to the Lawrence County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health says 20 residents and six staff members have tested positive.

They are conducting contact tracing.

This is a developing story.

