Detroit man arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Huntington Police were called to the 1200 and 1300 blocks of 6th Avenue for a report of several parked vehicles hit by gunfire.

One of the vehicles was occupied but the person inside was uninjured in the shooting.

Officers were able to locate Darryl Hill, of Detroit, in a downtown hotel. His vehicle was recovered around 9 a.m. in the east end of Huntington.

Hill was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in his hotel room.

During the search, officials found the firearm used in the shooting, a significant amount of illegal narcotics, digital scales, several cell phones and $20,000.

Police say Hill admitted to shooting the vehicles on 6th Avenue.

Hill is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and multiple counts of destruction of property.

