Fatal crash closes part of U.S. 50 West in Athens County
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Part of U.S. 50 West is closed Thursday afternoon in Athens County after a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the accident happened near the intersection of Fisher Road.
ODOT officials were in the process of setting up a detour.
Other details are unavailable at this time.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.