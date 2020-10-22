Fatal crash closes part of U.S. 50 West in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Part of U.S. 50 West is closed Thursday afternoon in Athens County after a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the accident happened near the intersection of Fisher Road.

ODOT officials were in the process of setting up a detour.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

