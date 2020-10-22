Advertisement

Firefighters contain house fire to the second floor

The house is located at 7th Ave. West at Division Street in Huntington, W.Va.
The house is located at 7th Ave. West at Division Street in Huntington, W.Va.(Jim Backus)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An overnight fire heavily damages an abandoned house in Huntington.

The call came into Cabell County 911 just before 3 Thursday morning.

The house is located at 7th Ave. West at Division Street.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to the second floor.

The building has significant damage, but firefighters say it was in poor shape before the fire.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputy sheriff/fire chief passes away in Pike County, Ky.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Carl Doug Yates, 58, died Tuesday in Pikeville, according to information from Lucas & Son Funeral Home.

News

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell discusses second stimulus bill

Updated: 7 hours ago
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke with WSAZ about the second stimulus bill.

News

Crews deal with large water main break in Sissonville, W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Crews deal with large water main break in Sissonville, W.Va.

News

CAMC at capacity, dealing with staffing challenges

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
A hospital spokesperson says there are many different variables as to why they're at capacity.

Latest News

News

Environmental grants to support West Virginia's water systems

Updated: 8 hours ago
Environmental grants to support West Virginia's water systems

News

Early voting begins in West Virginia

Updated: 9 hours ago
Brisk turnout was reported Wednesday at many locations as early voting started in West Virginia.

Local

Stabbing incident sends 2 to the hospital in Huntington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue.

Local

Construction crew finds engagement ring that was missing for 15 years

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
It has been 15 years since Lisa Phelps lost her ring. It was found during the remodeling of her bathroom.

Forecast

Top 10 days roll on

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
October is known for some of the best weather of the year! Case in point Wednesday's gem. But word has it that two more blockbusters are ahead. Tony has the latest!

Video

Ring missing for 15 years found during remodel

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ring missing for 15 years found during remodel