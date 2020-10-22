Firefighters contain house fire to the second floor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An overnight fire heavily damages an abandoned house in Huntington.

The call came into Cabell County 911 just before 3 Thursday morning.

The house is located at 7th Ave. West at Division Street.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to the second floor.

The building has significant damage, but firefighters say it was in poor shape before the fire.

No one was injured.

