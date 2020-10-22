First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “Indian Summer” rolls on through the end of the work week as temperatures stay well above average. This will end by the start of the weekend after a cold front moves through Friday night. Then, temperatures will see more rises and falls for next week, along with several opportunities for showers.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. There is a bit of fog in spots, which will lift by mid-morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky heading throughout the day with unseasonably warm temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Thursday night will stay mostly clear and quiet as lows fall to the upper 50s. Patchy fog is again possible.

On Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees. During the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be possible, mainly out west.

Friday night will bring a broken line of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front crosses. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s by early Saturday morning.

A few showers may linger through the morning hours on Saturday, but clouds will stick around all day. High temperatures do not recover much, if at all, past the 60-degree mark.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with the opportunity for a passing shower. High temperatures rise back to the mid 70s for most, though cooler temperatures may be seen across Ohio.

The upcoming work week will start unsettled as Monday through Wednesday see plentiful cloud cover and the chance for showers each day. High temperatures will rise to the mid 70s again on Monday but stay nearer to the 60-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday.

