Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The “Indian Summer” rolls on through the end of the work week as temperatures stay well above average. This will end by the start of the weekend after a cold front moves through Friday night. Then, temperatures will see more rises and falls for next week, along with several opportunities for showers.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky. There is a bit of fog in spots, which will lift by mid-morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky heading throughout the day with unseasonably warm temperatures rising to the low 80s.

Thursday night will stay mostly clear and quiet as lows fall to the upper 50s. Patchy fog is again possible.

On Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures nearing 80 degrees. During the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be possible, mainly out west.

Friday night will bring a broken line of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front crosses. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s by early Saturday morning.

A few showers may linger through the morning hours on Saturday, but clouds will stick around all day. High temperatures do not recover much, if at all, past the 60-degree mark.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with the opportunity for a passing shower. High temperatures rise back to the mid 70s for most, though cooler temperatures may be seen across Ohio.

The upcoming work week will start unsettled as Monday through Wednesday see plentiful cloud cover and the chance for showers each day. High temperatures will rise to the mid 70s again on Monday but stay nearer to the 60-degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says summer in October will continue at least a couple more days this week.

Forecast

Top 10 days roll on

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
October is known for some of the best weather of the year! Case in point Wednesday's gem. But word has it that two more blockbusters are ahead. Tony has the latest!

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Mid-Week Summery Delight

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
When a warm dry spell follows the first frost in fall, the weather is referred to as Indian Summer. Legend has it as the time when farmers can make up for lost time and complete their harvest before the cold winds of autumn arrive for good.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier takes a look at a week filled with lots of sunshine and summer-like temperatures.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Kicking Out The Rain, Slowly

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The frosted chill of the weekend is set to give way to the warmth of golden sunshine days of October. Highs near 80 are in our future!

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a taste of summer will return by mid-week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Split forecast to start work week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
A front draped across the region on Monday and Tuesday will lead to split weather conditions across the Tri-State. Cooler and wetter weather will be seen north and west, while drier and warmer weather is expected south and east. By mid-week, the front will lift north of the area, putting all of the region in warm and dry weather. Then, the front finally crosses the area over the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and the opportunity for showers.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT