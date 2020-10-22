Kentucky reports 4th highest day of new COVID-19 cases ever

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is reporting its 4th highest day of new coronavirus cases.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 as of October 22.

17 additional people have died in connection to the virus within the last 24 hours.

There have been 92,299 cases and 1,380 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

17,627 Kentuckians have recovered.

