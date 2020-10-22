Advertisement

Kentucky reports 4th highest day of new COVID-19 cases ever

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is reporting its 4th highest day of new coronavirus cases.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 as of October 22.

17 additional people have died in connection to the virus within the last 24 hours.

There have been 92,299 cases and 1,380 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

17,627 Kentuckians have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New assistance board may come to Elkhorn City

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Elkhorn City may begin giving aid to its neighbors within the next month.

Local

Part of possible Underground Railroad found near Ironton house under demolition

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
On Wednesday night, demolition crews found many artifacts, and they’ve reached out to state agencies to help inspect and investigate the finds. They also found an extensive tunnel area near the house.

Local

20 new coronavirus cases in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 876 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Local

Fatal crash closes part of U.S. 50 West in Athens County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Troopers say the accident happened near the intersection of Fisher Road.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire in Dunbar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local

Restaurant has five employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials with the restaurant, the individuals who tested positive were quarantined immediately.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives an update on stay-at-home advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Crews respond to two vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 2:23 p.m. Thursday.

Local

Nearly half of the state of Ohio is red

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says this is close to half of the state and is the highest number of red counties to date

Local

Coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Ohio Department of Health says 20 residents and six staff members have tested positive.