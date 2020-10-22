Library closes due to COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Elk Valley Branch Library has shut down due to the coronavirus.

According to officials with the Kanawha County Public Library, an employee has tested positive. Staff have been told to self-quarantine.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has been notified.

Officials say the West Virginia National Guard is on site to sanitize and clean.

The library is expected to reopen on October 30.

