Navigating a new normal for kids in sports

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As parents navigate a new normal for kids in sports, safety and maximum performance are more important than ever.

Sports Nutrition Consultant for the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Leslie Bonci, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips for maintaining a safe and healthy lifestyle for your child on and off the field.

