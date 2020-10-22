Nearly half of the state of Ohio is red

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 38 out of 88 counties in the state of Ohio are now considered red as of Thursday afternoon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says this is close to half of the state and is the highest number of red counties to date. He says 74% of Ohioans are living in a red county. Red means coronavirus spread is very high.

Lawrence, Scioto, and Pike counties are red. Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties are yellow, which means increased COVID-19 exposure and spread.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 2,425 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday. Governor DeWine says of the 10 highest days of new cases reported, eight have happened within the past nine days.

12 additional deaths have been reported. There have been 5,161 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 159 hospitalizations within the last 24 hours. 17,682 people have been hospitalized in total.

155,181 individuals have presumed recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

