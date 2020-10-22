Over 16,000 recover from COVID-19 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia and over 16,000 have recovered.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 22, 2020, there have been 704,001 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,057 total cases and 418 deaths.

The deaths include a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Hancock County, and an 80-year old male from Brooke County.

There are currently 4,473 active cases.

16,166 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).

