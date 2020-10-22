Advertisement

Paintsville murals preserving history

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - With a dab of paint and brushstroke by brushstroke, it’s the first of the six storybooks to catch your eye in Paintsville. Volunteers are helping to restore the history of Paintsville by using the canvases of city buildings.

“We wanted to achieve something positive and extraordinary,” said Brenda Cockerham, a Johnson County family and consumer science agent.

Each of the murals are designed by the members of the community on what they believe makes “Johnson County proud.” Other volunteers from the community help create and execute the artists' vision.

“Some people don’t know who John C.C. Mayo, Jenny Wiley, or Van Lear are. We have five country singers we’re all proud of that have had a role in Johnson County and we wanted to showcase all of them,” Cockerham said. “This is just the beginning. We’re hoping to do all six buildings.”

Crews began working on the mural on Sunday. With it being less than a week old, residents have shown their appreciation time and time again.

“We’ve had so many people drive by and say “oh my gosh, I love it.”

Look at that there’s a coal miner, and there’s a country singer, and there’s the old Main Street. It’s so much fun,” said Nann Robinson, a volunteer.

Community members interested in participating can call the Johnson County Extension Office to find out when crews will be working on the project.

