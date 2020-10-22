Advertisement

Part of possible Underground Railroad found near Ironton house under demolition

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – Part of what may have been the Underground Railroad was discovered in an abandoned house under demolition on the south side of Ironton.

Officials, including Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit and Thomas Schneider with the Lawrence County Land Bank, made that announcement Thursday.

They say demolition on the house started Tuesday after neighbors had been complaining about the home for a long time. Officials say the house had been a problem for years with squatters and pests.

On Wednesday night, demolition crews initially thought they had discovered a cistern. Upon further inspection, they realized it was something else. Several feet underground is a tunnel-like structure, still intact. It appears to have been sealed off for many years.

They found several artifacts, including old lanterns, a metal funnel and pots. They’ve reached out to state agencies to help inspect and investigate their finds.

“Something that’s exciting is taking a look at our past and what we’ve had," said Cramblit. "Seeing where we go in the future with things instead of dwelling where we are right now, let’s focus on where we’re going.”

“When you think about this as an adult and you might have a chance to save something for future generations that has historical significance,” said Schneider. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

The Lawrence County Landbank has already knocked down about 250 properties in three years.

They would eventually like to open up the space to the public for others to be able to see and experience history, once the property has been properly catalogued, documented and deemed safe.

“If you consider the possibility that this might be 1800 construction and part of the Underground Railroad, then Ironton’s historic district just expanded,” said Schneider.

Measurements indicate the tunnel is about 85 feet long and inside is at least 8 feet tall. An additional room discovered is about 17 feet wide.

“You can still see sand stones that were cut and part of the construction which have clearly been removed, it leads us to believe that this room has been partially filled back up with dirt,” said Schneider. “Pressure and mortar is really what holds this room together.”

The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses used to help African Americans escape into free states and Canada during the days of slavery.

We will have more on the developing story.

