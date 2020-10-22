Advertisement

Restaurant has five employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cold Spot in Dunbar says five of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials with the restaurant, the individuals who tested positive were quarantined immediately.

All other employees had tested negative.

The Cold Spot says they have practiced all CDC guidelines including regular COVID-19 testing, requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, follow social distancing rules, temperature checks of employees when they come to work, following health department regulations, and not allowing employees to work if they have any symptoms.

The restaurant says they have sanitized all surfaces in the building, including sidewalks and the patio.

They say they regret their employees have tested positive despite their efforts to prevent spread.

The Smaidi family who owns The Cold Spot say public safety during the pandemic is their number one concern.

The restaurant remains open.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire in Dunbar

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives an update on stay-at-home advisory

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Crews respond to two vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 2:23 p.m. Thursday.

Local

Nearly half of the state of Ohio is red

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says this is close to half of the state and is the highest number of red counties to date

Latest News

Local

Coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Ohio Department of Health says 20 residents and six staff members have tested positive.

Studio 3

Navigating a new normal for kids in sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Sports Nutrition Consultant for the 2020 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Leslie Bonci, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Educational Halloween DIY crafts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
AMA's Education Director Kyle Jaracz on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Profound at Living Well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Jarrod Chapman on Studio 3.

Local

Library closes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the West Virginia National Guard is on site to sanitize and clean.

Video

Educational Halloween DIY crafts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Educational Halloween DIY crafts