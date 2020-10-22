Restaurant has five employees test positive for COVID-19

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cold Spot in Dunbar says five of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to officials with the restaurant, the individuals who tested positive were quarantined immediately.

All other employees had tested negative.

The Cold Spot says they have practiced all CDC guidelines including regular COVID-19 testing, requiring employees to wear masks and gloves, follow social distancing rules, temperature checks of employees when they come to work, following health department regulations, and not allowing employees to work if they have any symptoms.

The restaurant says they have sanitized all surfaces in the building, including sidewalks and the patio.

They say they regret their employees have tested positive despite their efforts to prevent spread.

The Smaidi family who owns The Cold Spot say public safety during the pandemic is their number one concern.

The restaurant remains open.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.