Single car crash sends at least one to hospital; one lane of I-79 shut down

A Thursday morning crash sent at least one person to the hospital and closed one lane of a major highway.
By Sarah Sager
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Thursday morning crash sent at least one person to the hospital and closed one lane of a major highway.

The initial report of the single car crash came in just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 near Elkview.

According to metro dispatchers, at least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Law enforcement and fire crews were still at the scene just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

The slow southbound lane was shut down.

