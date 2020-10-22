Stabbing incident sends 2 to the hospital in Huntington
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a reported stabbing in Huntington, city police say.
The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Police say they found a man who had a large head laceration, as well as another person who had been stabbed. Both were taken to the hospital.
Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers say a third person of interest was arrested on unrelated warrants.
