Top 10 days roll on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Indian Summer rolled on Wednesday as highs made a run at 80 for a second straight day. Only areas of interior Southern Ohio managed to stay cooler and duller in the sky where highs were held to nearer 70.

Thursday looks to be a carbon copy of Wednesday as a dense early fog succumbs to the south wind and warming afternoon temperatures. Highs will range 80-85 with naturally downtown locations doing the 85 courtesy of a day with an 'Octoberfest" of sun!.

Now this weather pattern has room to roam as high pressure will sponsor another incredible Friday. Ample sun will be joined by gathering afternoon clouds as highs aim for 80 again.

A weak front will approach overnight Friday into Saturday morning accompanied by a few scrawny showers. Since the front will wash out as it crosses the region odds favor a comfortable day with lots of clouds at the Joan for the undefeated Herd’s afternoon tilt with FAU. Tailgaters can socially distance while enjoying a day in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday’s air will warm up as southerly winds return. Again a lot of clouds suggest a partly to mostly cloudy day with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Next week a fall front will approach from the west armed with some gusty showers by Monday night into Tuesday.

