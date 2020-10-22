Advertisement

Unemployment rate rises in Kentucky

Unemployment
Unemployment(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The unemployment rate rose in 113 counties in the state of Kentucky.

This is between September 2019 and September 2020.

According to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 3.5%.

Magoffin County has the highest unemployment rate at 13.5%. Harlan County followed with 11.2%, Martin County with 10%, Letcher County at 9.3%, Breathitt and Leslie counties at 8.6%, Floyd County with 8.5 percent, Perry County at 8.3 percent, Knott County at 8 percent and Johnson County with 7.9%.

The state’s unemployment rates aren’t seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Statistics go through sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events like changes in the weather, holidays and school openings and closings. The seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to see statistical trends, according to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Officials say the comparable, unadjusted rate for unemployment for the state was 5.2 percent for September 2020, and 7.7 percent for the nation.

The seasonally adjusted rate can be found here. It was released on October 15.

To view the unemployment rate in your county, click here.

